Top teams confirmed for Savusavu 7s

Top local sevens teams have been confirmed for the 13th Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s tournament.

40 men’s teams will participate including Marist 7s champions Tabadamu, Police White, Uluinakau Babas and Jerry Tuwai’s FDS Barbarian Brothers.

Eight youth and four women’s teams have also sealed their place and tournament coordinator Malakai Yamaivava says fans can look forward to some seven’s flair on display from the 22nd to the 24th of this month.

“For the past years we’ve been waiting for registration but for this year we have exceeded our number. Our intended teams to participate was 32 in the main competition, eight in the under 21 and four in the women’s competitions. We have exceeded both the category in the main competition and also in the youths and that shows the great competition for this year.”

The winner of the main competition will walk away with $7000 while runners-up will receive $3000.

The three-day tournament will be held at Ratu Ganilau Park in Savusavu.