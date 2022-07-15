Top teams book QF spot in Savusavu 7s

[File Photo]

Top teams have booked their quarter-final spots in the 14th Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s following the eliminations earlier this afternoon.

National 7s rep Iowane Raturaciri played a crucial role in St Theresa Nukubalavu’s 15 – 5 win against the Sydney Nailaga side to claim the first spot in the quarterfinal.

Savusavu’s GC Marine beat Vesitagitagi of Urata Village 12 – 5.

Devo Baba’s played to a 12 all draw against Sagale Babas and the win was awarded to Sagale Baba as they scored the first points.

Police White edged Savuiqali Marine of Naidi Village 22-19 in the 4th elimination match.

Police Blue thrashed Green Gold St Paul Nadavaci 26 -0.

National 7s reps Iowane Teba and Asaeli Tuivuaka scored a try each to help DXC Raiwasa Taveuni thrash Kingdom Warriors 29-0.

Hammer 7s Academy beat Balagikula 12- 7 and Fiji Botter Gaunavou edged Vatudele 24-19sss.

And in the final elimination match, Fiji Bitter Gaunavou beat Vatudele Young Boys to proceed to the quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinals tomorrow, St Theresa Nukubalavu will take on GC Marine.

Sagale Babas will take on Police White, Police Blue will go head to head with DXC Raiwasa Taveuni and Hammer 7s Academy will go against Fiji Bitter Gaunavou.

The quarter-finals will begin at 9.30am