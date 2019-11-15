Rugby
Top League meets Super Rugby: bold plan to keep Japan involved
Sydney Morning Herald
May 15, 2020 1:57 pm
Wallabies five-eighth Bernard Foley plays for Top League side Kubota Spears.[Source: Sydney Morning Herald]
Super Rugby architects would invite the best Japanese Top League teams to take part in a Super Rugby finals series under one model being considered for the competition next year.
The teams would be the top two performers from Japan’s cash-rich, corporation-owned league, which will be run concurrently with Super Rugby in the first half of next year.
They would meet the winners of the Australia, New Zealand and South Africa-Argentina conferences in an eight-team finals series played in June or early July next year.
Potentially in one country if coronavirus travel restrictions are still in place.
The model is one of a number being considered for the flagging southern hemisphere competition, which is having to rethink its original plans for a 14-team round robin structure in the post-coronavirus economy.
Sydney Morning Herald