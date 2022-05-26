Top four teams to fight for Escott Shield trophy

The Suva Rugby Union’s top four teams are preparing for an epic clash in the semi-finals tomorrow.

Police Blues, Covenant Brothers, Navy Blue, and Army Green will fight for the prestigious Digicel Escott Shield championship.

Navy Blue Captain Meli Baivatu says they’re well aware of the stakes and will go all out on match day.

“Teams in the Super Rugby competition are always preparing well and obviously we are the defending champions from last year and the boys know it and that is the reason we have been ticking all the little boxes and we are working towards the semifinals.”

Army Green Captain Manoa Tamaya anticipates a hard-fought struggle with its Navy counterparts.

“We are really looking forward to tomorrow’s game, we are will just be playing against our brothers and the Suva players and we hope for a very good game against our brothers the Navy’s.”

In the first semifinal, Police Blues will play Covenant Brothers at 2pm, while Navy Blue will face Army Green at 4pm at Bidesi Park in Suva tomorrow.

In the Digicel Kororturaga Cup semi-finals, Lakeba Rugby Club will meet Navy White at 2pm, and Nasinu Rugby meets Naqarani Ruggers at 4pm.

Meanwhile, the Skipper Cup is on a break this week and will commence next week.