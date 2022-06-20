Top five finish for Tailevu

Tailevu is aiming for a top five finish in the Skipper Cup competition this season.

Coach Samisoni Baikeitoga says they entered the competition hoping for a top spot, however, their immediate focus now is to avoid relegation.

The last few rounds of the Skipper Cup competition will be crucial for the side as it is one of the bottom placed teams at the moment.

Getting a win is a must for Tailevu and finishing in the top five means they will not be demoted to the Vanua Championship.

Bakeitoga says it’ll be a do or die situation this week when they take on Rewa.

“We need to beat Rewa next week inorder to stay in the top five. Three games are very crucial for us, especially inorder for the top five to survive.”

Tailevu meets Rewa on Saturday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm.

In other matches, Suva plays Naitasiri at the ANZ Stadium in Suva, Namosi battles Northland at Thompson Park in Navua, and Nadi will host Nadroga at Prince Charles Park for the Farebrother Challenge.