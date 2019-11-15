Top eight from Marist 7s featuring in Savusavu

Fans were treated to some entertaining rugby on day one of the 13th Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s at Ganilau Park.

Major sponsor Paradise Beverages Fiji General Manager Sales and Corporate Affairs Joe Rodan says it’s great to see Fiji’s best teams competing in Savusavu.

The level of competition has really improved this year as the top eight teams from the Marist 7s are all featuring in the tournament.

“This year all the quarterfinalists of the Marist 7s are in this tournament and this year Savusavu will be entertained with champagne 7s rugby, for those in Vanua Levu who that don’t come and watch this 7s tournament they will miss out on watching top-class rugby.”

Meanwhile, the cup quarterfinals of the Savusavu 7s youth competition has been confirmed.

These teams include Marist 7s champions Dominion Brothers, Korolevu, FBC Gaunavou, Raivou Brothers, Black Heron, Vueti Cakau Blues, Ambassadors and Vonoyauyau.

The main continues tomorrow with the finals on Saturday.