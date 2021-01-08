Home

Top 16 teams locked in for ‘Super Series’

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
January 14, 2021 11:38 am

Fans can expect sublime display of rugby with the top 16 teams confirmed for the upcoming ‘Super Sevens Series’.

The first of its kind sees only the elite teams from around the country battle in a four-round tournament.

Wairiki 7s title holders FDS Barbarians has been drawn in a tough pool with Ratu Filise, Warden and Yamacia.

Marist 7s champion Tabadamu and runner-up Police White have been drawn in the same pool along with Dominion Brothers and the invitational BLK Stallions side.

The pools have also been drawn with the first round scheduled to commence next Saturday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Pools:
Pool A
Tabadamu
Police White
BLK Stallions
Eastern Saints

Pool B
Police B
Raiwasa Taveuni
Fire
Wadigi Salvo

Pool C
FDS Barbarians
Ratu Filise
Warden
Yamacia

Pool D
Uluinakau
Army
Dominion Brothers
Nawaka

