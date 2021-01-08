Top 16 teams locked in for ‘Super Series’

Fans can expect sublime display of rugby with the top 16 teams confirmed for the upcoming ‘Super Sevens Series’.

The first of its kind sees only the elite teams from around the country battle in a four-round tournament.

Wairiki 7s title holders FDS Barbarians has been drawn in a tough pool with Ratu Filise, Warden and Yamacia.

Marist 7s champion Tabadamu and runner-up Police White have been drawn in the same pool along with Dominion Brothers and the invitational BLK Stallions side.

The pools have also been drawn with the first round scheduled to commence next Saturday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Pools:

Pool A

Tabadamu

Police White

BLK Stallions

Eastern Saints

Pool B

Police B

Raiwasa Taveuni

Fire

Wadigi Salvo

Pool C

FDS Barbarians

Ratu Filise

Warden

Yamacia

Pool D

Uluinakau

Army

Dominion Brothers

Nawaka