Tongan Tala favorites for Netball Series

[Source: abc News]

Tonga has been tipped as the favorites to win the upcoming Oceania Netball Series and qualify for the 2023 World Cup in South Africa.

This is according to Oceania Netball President Wainikiti Bogidrau while citing the recent development in Pacific netball.

She says the Tongan Tala caused upsets in the PacificAus Sports Series in March and they’re expected to come out strong in the series.

“Tonga came out really strong and beat the traditional two, Samoa and Fiji in Australia. Tonga as we understand it, they’ve named a power-pack side so they’re coming to avenge the Ikale Tahi’s performance on Saturday and I know that they are here and they mean business.”

Bogidrau says it is a qualifying event and nothing is to be taken away from the Fiji Pearls, Papua New Guinea Pepes, Samoa and the Cook Islands.

The first match is scheduled for the 19th of this month where Fiji faces PNG at 5.30pm and Samoa takes on Tonga at 7.30pm at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.