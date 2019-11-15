Tonga secures 3rd place in WRPC

Tonga A has secured third place in the World Rugby Pacific Challenge after defeating Samoa A 36-10 at full time at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.
Tonga maintained a strong lead at half time 19-3 and it was too late for Samoa to catch up in the second spell.
The Fiji Warriors will kick off the decider match against Junior Japan at 3.30pm.
