Tonga qualifies for RWC

Ikale Tahi Tonga has booked its place in the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

This is after the side defeated Hong Kong 44-22 in a qualifying match at the Sunshine Coast Stadium in Australia.

Tonga will line up in Pool B beginning their campaign against Ireland on Spetember 16th.

The team will play Scotland on September 24th, South Africa on October 1st and Romania a week later.

Captain Sonatane Takalua had a good night scoring three tries for the Ikale Tahi.

Other tries were scored by wingers Telusa Veainu and Anzelo Tuitavuki.