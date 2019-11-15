Tonga focuses on ball delivery

The feisty and fast-paced Japanese team poses a major threat to Tonga A for their World Pacific Nations Challenge tomorrow.

Tonga A has been working hard this week in a bid to match the Cherry Blossoms at the ANZ Stadium.

Tongan fullback Kava Tagifua says they have been working on ways to counter their opponents.

Article continues after advertisement

“What we are expecting from Japan, we know that they play quite fast, they deliver the ball out wide so the boys are doing everything to get their all covered.”

Tonga will take on Japan at 2.30pm tomorrow.