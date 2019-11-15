Titans star fullback unlikely to resume NRL season

The Gold Coast Titans could be without star fullback AJ Brimson for another three months after an initial stress fracture injury has developed into a full-blown broken back.

The 21-year-old missed the first two rounds of the season after being first injured at the NRL Nines.

The Gold Coast coach says Brimson’s return time is still unknown but feared he may not be available until midway through the NRL’s rescheduled season.

Brimson will miss the first few rounds when the NRL kicks off again from May 28, but the club remains hopeful the issue will not rule him out for the entire 2020 campaign.