Titans claim historic win over bumbling Broncos

The Gold Coast Titans registered their first-ever season sweep of Brisbane with an 18-6 victory on Saturday.

Playmakers Jamal Fogarty and Ash Taylor orchestrated an adventurous and expansive attacking game that was backed up by a physical and committed defensive effort which twice denied Brisbane players after they had crossed the tryline.

Brisbane had the possession to make a game of it in the second half but failed to show the same sort of creativity with the ball.

Article continues after advertisement

The Titans put the game away just three minutes into the second stanza with a marvellous team try ignited from in front of the posts inside his 10m line by Taylor and finished off by centre Young Tonumaipea.

Gold Coast led 12-6 at the break thanks to a mountain of possession and a heads-up play by winger Corey Thompson who punched the ball out of David Fifita’s arm just before he touched down in the Titans in-goal.

The Broncos had defied the form line to score first when veteran fullback Darius Boyd got his hand to a grubber that took a lucky ricochet but hooker Mitch Rein evened the ledger soon after when he bulled his way over opposite Issac Luke from dummy half.

Rising rookie halfback Fogarty then gave the home team the lead when he kicked for veteran flanker Anthony Don and back-rower Sam Stone pounced after Corey Oates made a hash of his second successive high ball.