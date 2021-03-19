Time will tell says Ravouvou

Vatemo Ravouvou’s Olympic dream is still very much alive.

Ravouvou who has been out of the 7s circuit for years made a return on a high at the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s representing Life After Rugby Barbarians side.

Ravouvou says getting back to sevens rugby has ignited the fire he thought was lost.

“I am glad to be allowed to play alongside these young players. With the switch from 15s to 7s, the level of competition has improved and it has been tough for me to adapt to the new style of rugby.”

The Muaira in Naviti, Yasawa native says he wants to keep his Olympic dream alive and don the white jumper again.

“Yes, I still want to represent Fiji again if given the chance. I will keep trying until the final selection for the national squad to the Olympic has been made, but time will tell.”

Ravouvou and the Barbarians lost to Ratu Filise 24-19 in the pre-elimination rounds today.