Time to redefine future of Rugby says Pichot

World Rugby vice-chairman Agustin Pichot says it is time to “redefine the future of rugby” after announcing his last-minute bid for the most powerful job in the sport.

The Argentine will challenge current chairman Bill Beaumont, who is standing for re-election, in next month’s vote.

Pichot, 45, sees the coronavirus crisis as an “opportunity for the global realignment” of the game.

Since becoming vice-chairman in 2016, Pichot has been an outspoken critic of rugby union’s perceived inequity, with the likes of the pacific islands and other ‘tier-two’ nations blighted by their financial weakness and a lack of exposure.

World Rugby will announce further details of the bidding process for the chairman and vice-chairmanship on Monday.