Tikomaisolomone scores for Taranaki in NPC opener

Fiji-born Vereniki Tikoisolomone made his mark as the debutant winger for Taranaki in their 33-19 victory against Hawkes Bay in the first round of the National Provincial Championship this afternoon.

The Magpies had hammered the amber and blacks in last year’s Championship semifinal, on their way to earning promotion, but the provincial team arguably the best in the country overall in 2020 were made to pay dearly for their sloppy execution in what was a three-tries-apiece contest.

Taranaki were led by a double to hooker Bradley Slater, but after racing out to a 19-0 lead, had to work hard to seal the result.

Article continues after advertisement

In other matches today, Julian Savea’s Wellington side thumped Northland 54-7 with a half-time score of 28-7 to Wellington.

Replacement back Daniel Hawkins was given his marching orders for a high tackle on loosehead prop Xavier Numia in the final minute, and can expect to take an enforced holiday once the NZ Rugby judiciary go through the footage.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

[Source: stuff.com]