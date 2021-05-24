Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|More research being done on Omicron variant|Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated|Children’s vaccination progressing well|New variant causes concern|COVID protocols will be tested from next Wednesday|Eligible students urged to get vaccinated|Nadi Airport health standards recognised|No movement restriction for tourists|Over 500 penalized for not wearing masks|Health Ministry warns of a third wave|99.4 percent of teachers fully vaccinated|President urges fringe groups to vaccinate|Three-month-old infant the latest COVID-19 victim|Education Minister encourages vaccination|Curfew moved back by one hour|Fiji on the verge of achieving 90% target|62 cases of AEFI investigated|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Tikoisolomone joins Highlanders

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 2, 2021 3:51 pm
Vereniki Tikoisolomone in action for Taranaki during the NPC.[Source:Highlanders]

Another Fijian will feature for the Highlanders in the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific season.

The Highlanders have confirmed this afternoon that exciting Taranaki winger Vereniki Tikoisolomone will join the squad.

The 23-year-old former Lelean Memorial School student scored five tries for the Championship-winning Taranaki side this season.

Article continues after advertisement

He was identified as an exciting prospect in 2019 while playing for Wanganui in the Heartland Championship where he scored a season-high 13 tries.

Tikoisolomone is an elusive player with genuine speed and a knack for scoring tries and he’ll team up with Mosese Dawai and Vilimoni Koroi at the Highlanders.

He has been signed up to replace Patelesio Tomkinson who sustained an injury to his left foot which saw him leave the field during the championship final against Taranaki.

Highlanders Head Coach Tony Brown says it’s a blow to lose Tomkinson but a good chance for Vereniki to showcase his talent.

Tomkinson’s injury will, unfortunately, require surgery, forcing him out of Super Rugby Pacific 2022.

[Source:Highlanders]

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.