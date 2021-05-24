Tikoisolomone joins Highlanders

Another Fijian will feature for the Highlanders in the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific season.

The Highlanders have confirmed this afternoon that exciting Taranaki winger Vereniki Tikoisolomone will join the squad.

The 23-year-old former Lelean Memorial School student scored five tries for the Championship-winning Taranaki side this season.

He was identified as an exciting prospect in 2019 while playing for Wanganui in the Heartland Championship where he scored a season-high 13 tries.

Tikoisolomone is an elusive player with genuine speed and a knack for scoring tries and he’ll team up with Mosese Dawai and Vilimoni Koroi at the Highlanders.

He has been signed up to replace Patelesio Tomkinson who sustained an injury to his left foot which saw him leave the field during the championship final against Taranaki.

Highlanders Head Coach Tony Brown says it’s a blow to lose Tomkinson but a good chance for Vereniki to showcase his talent.

Tomkinson’s injury will, unfortunately, require surgery, forcing him out of Super Rugby Pacific 2022.

[Source:Highlanders]