Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Rugby

Tikoirotuma in Melbourne Rebels squad

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
January 22, 2020 3:18 pm
Asaeli Tikoirotuma [Source: Sky Sports]

Veteran Flying Fijians center Asaeli Tikoirotuma has been named in the Melbourne Rebels side to take on the Brumbies in their second Super Rugby pre-season match tomorrow.

The 33-year-old Tikoirotouma who resurrected his career when he featured prominently for the Flying Fijians against the Barbarians last November has been named on the bench.

A full-strength Rebels team has been announced to take on the Brumbies with Flying Fijians star Frank Lomani starting at halfback.

Article continues after advertisement

Wallabies winger Marika Kooibete is on the wing while Isi Naisarani joins Tikoirotuma on the bench.

The Rebels play the Brumbies at 7:15pm tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Melbourne based Rebels will kick start their Super Rugby campaign against the Sunwolves at 3:45pm next Saturday.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-19 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.