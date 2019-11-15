Rugby
Tikoirotuma in Melbourne Rebels squad
January 22, 2020 3:18 pm
Asaeli Tikoirotuma [Source: Sky Sports]
Veteran Flying Fijians center Asaeli Tikoirotuma has been named in the Melbourne Rebels side to take on the Brumbies in their second Super Rugby pre-season match tomorrow.
The 33-year-old Tikoirotouma who resurrected his career when he featured prominently for the Flying Fijians against the Barbarians last November has been named on the bench.
A full-strength Rebels team has been announced to take on the Brumbies with Flying Fijians star Frank Lomani starting at halfback.
Wallabies winger Marika Kooibete is on the wing while Isi Naisarani joins Tikoirotuma on the bench.
The Rebels play the Brumbies at 7:15pm tomorrow.
Meanwhile, the Melbourne based Rebels will kick start their Super Rugby campaign against the Sunwolves at 3:45pm next Saturday.