Rugby

Tiko Matawalu joins FRU as Development Officer

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
July 17, 2020 5:16 pm
Former Flying Fijians prop and Nadroga Rugby Union President Tiko Matawalu

Former Flying Fijians prop and Nadroga Rugby Union President Tiko Matawalu has been appointed as a Fiji Rugby Union Development Officer.

Matawalu will be a development officer for region five which consists of Nadroga, Navosa, Malolo, Yasawa, Nadi and Vatulele.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says they are glad to have the services of one of the former national representatives and one who has been heavily involved in provincial rugby.

He adds Matawalu will be able to have an immediate impact in his region of operation.

Apart from being a former national rep, Matawalu has been serving the province of Nadroga for many years and has built relationship which will only enhance the growth of rugby at grassroots level.

Matawalu will also be in-charge of the development of women’s rugby in his region.

The former national rep hung his rugby boots nine years ago and moved to the administration arena with Nadroga.

O’Connor says the engagement of Matawalu in Fiji Rugby is part of their overall strategy to attract former national rugby players back to the Rugby House and to contribute to the growth and development of the game in the country.

[Source: Fiji Rugby]

