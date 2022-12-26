Tigers set to secure English superstar

John Bateman.

Former Raiders gun John Bateman is reportedly set to join the Wests Tigers ahead of the 2023 season.

It’s reported that negotiations have edged closer to being finalized.

The 29-year-old has been plying his trade for the Wigan Warriors in the Super League and was a standout for the English side at this year’s World Cup.

Bateman’s new contract could reportedly be a four-year deal, joining the likes of Apisai Koroisau, David Klemmer and Isaiah Papali’I in making the move to the Tigers.

[Source: Foxsports.com.au]