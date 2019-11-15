Tigers produce miracle comeback to run down Sea Eagles

Tigers winger David Nofoaluma grabbed a hat-trick to spearhead a come-from-behind 34-32 victory for Wests Tigers at Lottoland on Saturday and claim the lead in the leading try-scorer race.

The heart-breaking loss sent Manly to just their second six-game losing streak under coach Des Hasler.

Manly skipper Daly Cherry-Evans had four try assists, two of those to Sea Eagles debutant Morgan Harper, but it wasn’t enough.

Harper, playing just his third career game, scored his first NRL try after three minutes and doubled up on 66 minutes to send Manly to a 32-18 lead.

Manly were up 20-12 at halftime after a blistering start to the game saw them shoot out to a 20-6 advantage after 27 minutes with Cherry-Evans delivering the assist for the first three tries.

Debutant Josh Schuster threw a no-look pass while taking on the line in the lead-up to Jorge Taufua’s try and almost engineered a second for the winger shortly after with a deft grubber.​

The Sea Eagles suffered a double blow when they lost Taufua to a likely season-ending achilles injury and hooker Danny Levi to a HIA in the 31st minute.