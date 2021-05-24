Tigers aim for back-to back win

The Tigers produced the biggest upset of the season with a thrilling last-second win over the Eels but have been reminded to use this to build up momentum.

They now face the Rabbitohs and coach Michael Maguire said the side must back up their first win with another strong performance on Saturday.

Maguire says the positivity from last weekend’s game will need to roll into the training sessions in preparation for the big clash.

Tigers face Rabbitohs at 9.35pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, NRL round seven starts tomorrow with the Sharks hosting the Sea Eagles at 9:50pm.

[Source: Fox Sports]