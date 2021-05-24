Home

Tigers aim for back-to back win

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 20, 2022 12:30 pm
[Nine Wide World of Sports]

The Tigers produced the biggest upset of the season with a thrilling last-second win over the Eels but have been reminded to use this to build up momentum.

They now face the Rabbitohs and coach Michael Maguire said the side must back up their first win with another strong performance on Saturday.

Maguire says the positivity from last weekend’s game will need to roll into the training sessions in preparation for the big clash.

Tigers face Rabbitohs at 9.35pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, NRL round seven starts tomorrow with the Sharks hosting the Sea Eagles at 9:50pm.

[Source: Fox Sports]

