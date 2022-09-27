Ticket prices won’t have major changes: Thorburn

There has been no indication that ticket prices for the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific matches held in Fiji will be reduced.

With six matches confirmed to be held in Fiji, Fijian Drua Chief Executive Brian Thorburn says the ticket prices for all six matches will be comparable with the initial price of tickets in the 2022 season.

Thorburn says they are confident it will be a sell-out crowd and the tickets prices will be confirmed in due time.

“We’re acutely aware that we’re bringing six matches to this market whereas last year we only had two we’ve been very careful to separate the games between cities so there’s adequate time between each, we’re not asking people to put their hands in their pocket for successive games in one market.”

Churchill Park will be hosting Fijian Drua’s match against Blues, Crusaders and Moana Pasifika.

The HFC Bank Stadium will host Reds, Hurricanes, and Rebels.

Meanwhile, The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua play their first Super Rugby Pacific match against Moana Pasifika on February 25th at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand