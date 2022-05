[Source: NRL]

NRL’s two hottest teams Panthers and Cowboys are looking to square off in a round 12 blockbuster tonight.

The Panthers have dropped just one game all season and have back-to-back premierships firmly in their sights.

The Cowboys on the other hand have risen from the ashes of 2021 to give themselves a legitimate shot at the club’s second title.

Article continues after advertisement

The two face off tonight at 8pm afterwards Broncos host the Titans at 9.55pm.