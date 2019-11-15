Home

Three successive wins for Ovalau in Vanua Levu

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 5, 2020 7:50 pm

The Ovalau rugby side recorded their third successive win in Vanua Levu today.

This is after the side defeated Bua 26-22 at Vuya District School ground.

Ovalau decided to play all their away games first against Cakaudrove, Macuata and Bua in the Vanua Championship.

The side beat Cakaudrove 10-7 in the first round before edging Macuata 11-5 last week.

They will now play home games at the old capital against the three sides starting next week.

Meanwhile looking at other Vanua results today, Northland defeated Northland Bulls 17-8, Nanukuloa edged Tavua 14-12, Rewa beat Nasinu 10-9, Vatukoula overcame Ra 24-18 and Macuata beat Cakaudrove 27-20.

