Rugby

Three new board members join FRU

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk
July 18, 2020 4:21 pm
The new board members are Biu Colati from Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby, Legal Director Amani Bale and Dr Emosi Taloga.

The Fiji Rugby Union has welcomed three new board members after their Annual General Meeting at Novotel hotel in Lami today.

The three replaces outgoing board members Carl Ngamoki-Cameron, Max Olsson and Ratu Aisea Vosailagi.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says they have welcomed the three new board members to the Union.

“Three board directors have rotated out and three board directors have come in. So we will arrange for those who are leaving and welcome the new ones when we have a board meeting.”

FRU also revealed that its profit for 2019 was $88,000.

