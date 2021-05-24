Home

Rugby

Three more players sign for Moana Pasifika

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 25, 2021 4:30 pm
[Source: Twitter]

The Moana Pasifika squad is slowly taking shape with the signing of three more players ahead of the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific.

Lock Mike McKee, Don Lolo and Veikoso Poloniati have been announced by the club.

McKee becomes the first players of Cook Islander heritage to commit to the club after strong performance for Southland in New Zealand’s NPC.

Article continues after advertisement

Lolo is the latest Tongan international signed by Moana Pasifika.

He is joined by fellow Tongan Poloniati, who has impressed since joining Manawatu in the NRC.

Also in the squad are Samoan trio, Henry Time-Stowers, Jack Lam and Alamanda Motuga who were announced last Friday.

[Source: Rugby.com.au]

