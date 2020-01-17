Three in a row for Police at Coral Coast 7s

Police have retained the McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s title after 17-14 win over Ratu Filise in the final.

It was Police fifth title win in six years.

The win is Police’s third successive title at the Coral Coast 7s.

McDonald’s Fiji’s Coast Coral Sevens Men’s Cup Final! Posted by Fiji's Coral Coast Sevens on Friday, January 17, 2020

Rusiate Nasove who was one of the stand out players of the tournament scored the first try for Police after the ball was intercepted by national sevens squad member Suliano Volivoli.

Police were leading 7-0 at halftime.

Filipe Sauturaga who scored in last year’s final crossed over for Police’s second try two minutes into the second half for a 12-0 lead.

But Ratu Filise got on the scoresheet moments later via a penalty try while Kitione Taliga was shown a yellow card.

Straight from the restart, Ratu Filise went over through towering forward Wame Ratuva while Police winger Sauturaga conceded another yellow card.

Ratuva later copped a yellow card for Ratu Filise.

India Rokomatu who came off the bench for Police sealed the deal with a try for a 17-14 win.