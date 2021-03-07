Three from three for Police Blue

Police Blue thrashed the Wardens side 34-0 to claim the main trophy at the FRU Super 7s Series at Ratu Ganilau Park in Savusavu this afternoon.

Police crossed the try line six times despite the muddy ground conditions.

The tries were scored by Rusiate Nasove, Waisea Nacuqu, Joseva Vetaukula, Suliano Volivoli, Vilimoni Gadolo and closing the game was skipper Keponi Paul.

Article continues after advertisement

Paul says each tournament is getting tougher and he thanks the teams for giving them a good game.

He dedicates the win to all Police officers nationwide taking up their duty in serving the people.

In the Shield final, Ratu Filise defeated Wadigi Salvo 5-0.

In the bowl final, Raiwasa Taveuni beat Dominion 29-0.

LAR Barbarians won the Plate final after coming out victors against Eastern Saints 20-5.