Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Rugby

Three from three for Police Blue

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
March 20, 2021 6:20 pm

Police Blue thrashed the Wardens side 34-0 to claim the main trophy at the FRU Super 7s Series at Ratu Ganilau Park in Savusavu this afternoon.

Police crossed the try line six times despite the muddy ground conditions.

The tries were scored by Rusiate Nasove, Waisea Nacuqu, Joseva Vetaukula, Suliano Volivoli, Vilimoni Gadolo and closing the game was skipper Keponi Paul.

Article continues after advertisement

Paul says each tournament is getting tougher and he thanks the teams for giving them a good game.

He dedicates the win to all Police officers nationwide taking up their duty in serving the people.

In the Shield final, Ratu Filise defeated Wadigi Salvo 5-0.

In the bowl final, Raiwasa Taveuni beat Dominion 29-0.

LAR Barbarians won the Plate final after coming out victors against Eastern Saints 20-5.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.