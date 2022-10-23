Three from Pool C advance to RWC quarters

Canada womens rugby team players' celebrate after beating USA [Source:

Canada, Italy and the United States of America have progressed to the women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-finals from Pool C.

Top-seeded Canada defeated the USA 29-14 this afternoon and the result is enough to also push the Americans through as one of the best third-placed teams.

Three first-half tries set the tempo for the Canadian as they led 19-7 at the break and two more bagged in the second half was enough to hold off the USA.

Italy headlines Pool C advancing to the top eight for the first time ever in the nation’s history.

The Italians defeated Japan 21-8.