Three from Pool C advance to RWC quarters

Canada, Italy and the United States of America have progressed to the women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-finals from Pool C.
Top-seeded Canada defeated the USA 29-14 this afternoon and the result is enough to also push the Americans through as one of the best third-placed teams.
Three first-half tries set the tempo for the Canadian as they led 19-7 at the break and two more bagged in the second half was enough to hold off the USA.
“It was emotional, but super exciting” 🇨🇦
The @Mastercard Player of the Match is Alysha Corrigan
October 23, 2022
Italy headlines Pool C advancing to the top eight for the first time ever in the nation’s history.
The Italians defeated Japan 21-8.
Moving onto the quarter-finals as one of the best third-placed teams
Moving onto the quarter-finals as one of the best third-placed teams
October 23, 2022