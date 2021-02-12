Home

Three French rugby Six Nation staff in isolation

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 18, 2021 6:15 am
France Assistant coach William Servat tests positive for COVID-19 [Source: Planet Rugby]

France Assistant coach William Servat has become the third member of the team’s management to test positive for Covid-19.

Head coach Fabien Galthie and another non-playing staff member both tested positive on Tuesday.

The trio will now isolate for seven days, with France due to host Scotland next Sunday.

Article continues after advertisement

All players tested negative but have been advised to self-isolate at home for the rest of the week.

The French Rugby Federation says none of the three that tested positive have shown any symptoms.

The players will be tested again tomorrow and Sunday.

[Source: BBC Sport]

