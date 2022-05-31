Michael Leitch [left], Jone Naikabula and Sanaila Waqa. [Source: Getty Images]

Three Fijians named in Brave Blossoms test squad

Fiji-born Sanaila Waqa has been named in the Japan national squad for the summer tests between Uruguay and France.

Waqa who currently plays in Japan for the League One Division Kintetsu Liners has scored 11 tries in eight matches including four tries in one match and a double in the grand final.

Other Fijians named in the squad are Japan 7s winger Jone Naikabula and former Blossoms skipper Michael Leitch.

The Brave Blossoms will host Uruguay and France at home in the Lipovitan D Challenge Cup, followed by their tour to Europe in the autumn.