Three Fijians in Reds squad for Japan tour

From left: Suliasi Vunivalu, Seru Uru and winger Ben Navosailagi.
Queensland Reds coach Brad Thorn has included three Fijians in his Japan Tour squad.
The three are Suliasi Vunivalu, Seru Uru and winger Ben Navosailagi.
Vunivalu along with Harry Wilson headlines the squad as they were dropped from the Wallabies Spring Tour team.
The squad consists of 18 players with Super Rugby experience including Australia A quartet Richie Asiata, Ryan Smith, Isaac Henry and Angus Blyth.
Blyth has been named the captain.
Reds will open the tour with a warm-up clash with Kubota Spears before facing the Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights on November 4th at Kumagaya Rugby Stadium in Saitama, Japan.
Queensland Reds Japan Tour Squad
Forwards
Connor Anderson – Wests
Richie Asiata – Easts
George Blake – Bond University
Wilson Blyth – Bond University
Angus Blyth – Bond University
Sef Fa’agase – University of Queensland
Matt Faessler – Brothers
Zane Nonggorr – Bond University
Ryan Smith – Brothers
Phransis Sula-Siaosi – Souths
Jake Upfield – Bond University
Seru Uru – Wests
Sam Wallis – University of Queensland
Harry Wilson – Brothers
Dane Zander – University of Queensland
Backs
Floyd Aubrey – GPS
Lawson Creighton – Brothers
Joey Fittock – Bond University
Josh Flook – Brothers
Mac Grealy – University of Queensland
Isaac Henry – Wests
Spencer Jeans – Bond University
Tom Lynagh – University of Queensland
Ben Navosailagi – Wests
Kalani Thomas – University of Queensland
Suliasi Vunivalu – Wests
Louis Werchon – Brother