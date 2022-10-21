Three Fijians in Reds squad for Japan tour

From left: Suliasi Vunivalu, Seru Uru and winger Ben Navosailagi.

Queensland Reds coach Brad Thorn has included three Fijians in his Japan Tour squad.

The three are Suliasi Vunivalu, Seru Uru and winger Ben Navosailagi.

Vunivalu along with Harry Wilson headlines the squad as they were dropped from the Wallabies Spring Tour team.

The squad consists of 18 players with Super Rugby experience including Australia A quartet Richie Asiata, Ryan Smith, Isaac Henry and Angus Blyth.

Blyth has been named the captain.

Reds will open the tour with a warm-up clash with Kubota Spears before facing the Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights on November 4th at Kumagaya Rugby Stadium in Saitama, Japan.

Queensland Reds Japan Tour Squad

Forwards

Connor Anderson – Wests

Richie Asiata – Easts

George Blake – Bond University

Wilson Blyth – Bond University

Angus Blyth – Bond University

Sef Fa’agase – University of Queensland

Matt Faessler – Brothers

Zane Nonggorr – Bond University

Ryan Smith – Brothers

Phransis Sula-Siaosi – Souths

Jake Upfield – Bond University

Seru Uru – Wests

Sam Wallis – University of Queensland

Harry Wilson – Brothers

Dane Zander – University of Queensland

Backs

Floyd Aubrey – GPS

Lawson Creighton – Brothers

Joey Fittock – Bond University

Josh Flook – Brothers

Mac Grealy – University of Queensland

Isaac Henry – Wests

Spencer Jeans – Bond University

Tom Lynagh – University of Queensland

Ben Navosailagi – Wests

Kalani Thomas – University of Queensland

Suliasi Vunivalu – Wests

Louis Werchon – Brother