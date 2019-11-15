Rugby
Three debutants for Suva against Tailevu
October 1, 2020 12:44 pm
Three players will be making their debut tomorrow for the Ram Sami Suva side against Tailevu at ANZ Stadium in Suva.
These players includes Josefa Vurewa and Jope Tikomailepanoni who have been named in the starting line-up while Lemeki Saulailai will come off the bench.
Suva has named a whole new forward pack with Taniela Sadrugu back at open-side flanker along with Ananaia Rabonu, Lino Vasuinadi, Manasa Saulo, Israel Azariah, Manoa Tamaya, Tui Cakacaka and James Brown.
The backline has the likes of Nemani Buliruarua, Enele Malele, Tevita Murimurivalu, John Stewart, Jope Tikomailepanoni, Josefa Vurewa, Jeke Suguturaga.
The Suva/Tailevu match will kick-off at 6pm tomorrow at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.
In other Skipper Cup matches on Saturday, Nadi meets Lautoka at Prince Charles Park while Naitasiri hosts Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park.
Namosi will host Yasawa at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on Saturday at 3pm for the Farebrother Sullivan Trophy challenge.
You can watch the Naitaisiri/Nadroga clash LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV and Namosi/Yasawa Farebrother challenge on FBC Sports.
Suva team against Tailevu:
1. Ananaia Rabonu- Covenant
2. Lino Vasuinadi- police
3. Manasa Saulo- Navy
4. Israel Azariah- Covenant
5. Manoa Tamaya- Army
6. Tui Cakacaka- Covenant
7. Taniela Sadrugu- Nabua
8. James Brown- Police
9. Nemani Buliruarua- Covenant
10. Enele Malele- Breakthrough
11. Tevita Murimurivalu- QVSOB
12. John Stewart- Army
13. Jope Tikomailepanoni- Covenant
14. Josefa Vurewa- QVSOB
15. Jeke Suguturaga- Army
Reserves:
16. Emosi Saladuadua- Police
17. Meli Tuni- Covenant
18. Benji makutu- Army
19. Peni Tuiteci- Navy
20. Lemeki Saulailai- QVSOB
21. Jo Vesikara- Covenant
22. Seru Vularika- Police
23. Sireli Maqala- Nabua