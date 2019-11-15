Three debutants for Suva against Tailevu

Three players will be making their debut tomorrow for the Ram Sami Suva side against Tailevu at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

These players includes Josefa Vurewa and Jope Tikomailepanoni who have been named in the starting line-up while Lemeki Saulailai will come off the bench.

Suva has named a whole new forward pack with Taniela Sadrugu back at open-side flanker along with Ananaia Rabonu, Lino Vasuinadi, Manasa Saulo, Israel Azariah, Manoa Tamaya, Tui Cakacaka and James Brown.

The backline has the likes of Nemani Buliruarua, Enele Malele, Tevita Murimurivalu, John Stewart, Jope Tikomailepanoni, Josefa Vurewa, Jeke Suguturaga.

The Suva/Tailevu match will kick-off at 6pm tomorrow at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

In other Skipper Cup matches on Saturday, Nadi meets Lautoka at Prince Charles Park while Naitasiri hosts Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Namosi will host Yasawa at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on Saturday at 3pm for the Farebrother Sullivan Trophy challenge.

You can watch the Naitaisiri/Nadroga clash LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV and Namosi/Yasawa Farebrother challenge on FBC Sports.

Suva team against Tailevu:

1. Ananaia Rabonu- Covenant

2. Lino Vasuinadi- police

3. Manasa Saulo- Navy

4. Israel Azariah- Covenant

5. Manoa Tamaya- Army

6. Tui Cakacaka- Covenant

7. Taniela Sadrugu- Nabua

8. James Brown- Police

9. Nemani Buliruarua- Covenant

10. Enele Malele- Breakthrough

11. Tevita Murimurivalu- QVSOB

12. John Stewart- Army

13. Jope Tikomailepanoni- Covenant

14. Josefa Vurewa- QVSOB

15. Jeke Suguturaga- Army

Reserves:

16. Emosi Saladuadua- Police

17. Meli Tuni- Covenant

18. Benji makutu- Army

19. Peni Tuiteci- Navy

20. Lemeki Saulailai- QVSOB

21. Jo Vesikara- Covenant

22. Seru Vularika- Police

23. Sireli Maqala- Nabua