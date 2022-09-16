Thousands gather to celebrate Fiji Men's 7s team RWC victory

Suva is at a standstill today as thousands of Fijians have gathered to celebrate the Fiji Men’s 7s team’s victory at the 2022 Rugby World Cup.

The Capital City is a sea of blue, as streets are filled up with supporters in the noble banner blue.

School students are also part of the celebration, cheering on the Fiji 7s team and there’s a heavy police presence as the procession went by.

Article continues after advertisement

Our Fiji Men’s 7s team has been spoiled with gifts, bouquets, and cheers.

The momentum continues from Cape Town, South Africa to Suva.

Supporters are braving the heat, to accompany the team and the Melrose Cup which started at Suva’s Flea Market and will end at the HFC Bank Stadium where the official ceremony will take place.