Rugby

Thorough preparation key to Sukuna Bowl victory

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 11, 2021 3:55 pm

Police and Army are chanting a similar message as the excitement for the Ratu Sukuna Bowl builds up.

Teams of respective sports including football and volleyball have said that thorough preparation plays a major role on their performance come game day.

The rugby teams are no different as they quietly ramp up preparations and training.

Article continues after advertisement

Police rugby Manager, Pita Keni says it will come down to the team that stayed true and dedicated to its training program.

“Come the 17th, the well-prepared team will be able to carry out what they have prepared for. If anyone wants to battle up front they have to come prepared.”

TotalEnergies Police take on Subrails Army next Friday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 4pm and you can watch this match Live and Exclusive on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers can watch both the football and rugby matches LIVE as well for $15USD on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

Payments can be made through PayPal or a credit card.

 

