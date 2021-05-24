Thorburn is interim Drua CEO

Brian Thorburn has been appointed the interim Chief Executive for the Fijian Drua team.

This was announced during the Fiji Rugby Union Virtual press conference today.

Thorburn is the acting Fiji Rugby’s Commercial General Manager and has been at the forefront of Drua Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

The Australian national is the former Chief Executive Officer for the Professional Golfers Association of Australia (PGA) and comes with more than 20 years of experience.

He was the Commercial Director of the Australian Rugby Union for 12 years and was awarded the Australian Sports Medal in 2000.

Thorburn says he is working around the clock to put together the best team of players and officials for the Drua’s maiden voyage.

FRU chief executive says he is confident Thorburn will fit into the role quite well.

The Fijian Drua will be based in Australia and will march into camp by October.