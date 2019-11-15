Thomas to join Fijiana for RWC 2021

Former Australian international and Melbourne Rebels head coach Alana Thomas will join the Fijiana 15s squad management team as Fiji’s selected Rugby World Cup 2021 coaching intern.

The appointment comes as part of a unique collaboration between the Fiji Rugby Union and Rugby Australia.

Thomas will join Fijiana head coach Senirusi Seruvakula and the wider management team, taking on the role of defence and skills coach under the RWC 2021 internship as Fijiana prepare to compete in their first-ever Rugby World Cup.

The Rugby World Cup 2021 Coaching Internship Programme is supported as part of the International Olympic Committee’s international development grant awarded to World Rugby.

The programme is an outcome from the comprehensive Women’s High-Performance Coaching review, with the report’s findings highlighting a significant lack of female representation at the high-performance coaching level.

The ground-breaking Coaching Internship Programme aims to address the lack of female coaches at high-performance level across men’s and women’s rugby through the creation of quality deployment opportunities for aspiring elite female coaches in high-performance environments.

Thomas says she is extremely excited to be appointed as an assistant coach for Fijiana and take part in the World Rugby Coaching Internship Programme.

She says Fiji Rugby has been creating a great pathway for women and girls and to be a part of their first Rugby World Cup is going to be a great experience and she is looking forward to working with Seruvakula.

Fiji Rugby Union General Manager High-Performance Simon Raiwalui says Seruvakula has assembled an exciting diverse young coaching staff and they are very fortunate to be able to have someone with skills and experience such as Alana.

World Rugby General Manager for Women’s Rugby Katie Sadleir says it is fantastic to see both the FRU and Rugby Australia working in collaboration in providing Fiji with a suitable elite female candidate to take up the Rugby World Cup 2021 coach internship position.