Thomas Ramos extends contract with Toulouse until the end of 2022/23

Toulouse have announced that dangerous full-back Thomas Ramos has signed a contract extension at the Top 14 giants until the end of 2022/23.

The 24 year old France international, was outstanding for Toulouse last season and also shone for France in the Six Nations and the Rugby World Cup.

News of his re-signing is the perfect Christmas gift for the reigning league champions as they prepare for Sunday’s home game against Toulon.

Toulouse president Didier Lacroix in a statement released says they want to keep their top players and they are happy with Ramos’s contract extension.

Other players in the team include Flying Fijian Sam matavesi, Springboks reps Cheslin Kolbe and Werner Kok.

Toulouse will face Toulon at 7pm next Monday in the Top 14 competition in France.