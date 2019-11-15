Thomas is first female rugby match commissioner

Fiji Rugby has achieved another milestone in terms of promoting women in rugby with one of its female staff completing an extraordinary achievement.

Former Fiji Rugby Union Media Officer and current FRU Logistic Officer Talei Thomas has been accredited by World Rugby.

This means she is the first female Match Commissioner in Fiji and the Pacific.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says they are pleased with Talei and and she has been doing a great job as a match commissioner in the Skipper Cup this season.

For Talei, she says it’s been a long and exciting journey and with the help of Fiji Rugby and its Operations Manager Sale Sorovaki and Oceania Rugby she has managed to achieve this goal.