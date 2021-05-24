They’re freak athletes: Whitaker

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s unpredictability has been considered by the New South Wales Waratahs as its greatest threat ahead of their Super Rugby Pacific opener on Friday.

According to the Waratahs coaching team, it is not wise for them to do a lot of kicking against a side that can strike from anywhere.

Former Waratahs and Wallabies halfback Chris Whitaker who is now the side’s Attack Coach says the Fijians scored a few tries from broken play against the Rebels last week which shows their capabilities.

“That is the whole trick in this weekend not to get into the game too loose. They are get excited on it. When they start sticking those passes, they become a dangerous team to contain.”

Australia 7s rep and 2020 Olympian Dylan Pietsch echoes similar sentiments and says their defence will have to hold for 80 minutes against a side known for its attacking flair.

“Fiji I love their offloads their won’t be much kicking, but the thing with Fiji, they can score from whenever or wherever, so if you are five metres out they have somehow get an offload out and score from 100 metres, like they’ve done plenty of times.”

The Waratahs host the Drua on Friday at 8:45 pm at CommBank Stadium and you can watch it LIVE and FREE on the FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.