There’s pressure and excitement: Gollings

The pressure will always be there for the Fiji Airways Fijian 7s side but there’s excitement as well according to Head Coach Ben Gollings.

Gollings believes they can’t afford a slow start in Vancouver, Canada this weekend as they did in Singapore last week after losing its first match to Ireland.

The former England 7s playmaker says they need to regenerate themselves and focus on what their objective is this week.

“They love to play this game what better way than to play at some of the places we playing you know Singapore was fantastic but again this weekend playing in BC Place is a pretty special place to play rugby so I’m sure although there’s pressure, there’s excitement as well and there’s a want to go out and back up that performance.”

Fiji last won the Vancouver 7s in 2018.

Meanwhile, Fire prop Tira Welagi is expected to make his debut in Canada.

The former Fiji Warriors winger is in the 13 men squad released by World Rugby today.

However, Joseva Talacolo’s name is missing from the squad which means he’s our 14th player.

Fiji will face England at 5:33am tomorrow followed by Kenya at 9:04am and USA at 12:35 pm.