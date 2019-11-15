The more matches we have together, the better we become: Leweniqila

The Fijiana 15s side is on a roll as they slowly build-up to next year’s Rugby World Cup.

The side is back in training this morning to gear up for their two-match tour to Australia later this month.

These test matches serve as their build-up campaign to next year’s RWC and captain Sereima Leweniqila knows how crucial these test matches are for the side.

Article continues after advertisement

“The more tests, the more matches we have together, and the better we become. So these test matches will certainly be good for the national women’s 15s.”

The side will tour Australia this month where they will face Queensland Reds on the 16th and New South Wales Waratahs on the 21st.

The women’s Rugby World Cup will be hosted in New Zealand.