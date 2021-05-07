Home

Rugby

Tests schedule released but safety priority for Fiji

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 11, 2021 12:38 pm

World Rugby has confirmed the Flying Fijians test matches against the All Blacks.

A strong program of men’s test matches set to take place in July have been released after all unions and World Rugby agreed a revised schedule within the existing window.

Part of the schedule are the All Blacks and Fiji tests, however, the venues have yet to be confirmed.

However, the Fiji Rugby Union is not too worried about the games against the three time world champions.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says at the moment, the priority is supporting the Fijian government efforts in combating the spread of COVID-19.

“For the time being we’ve put on hold any discussions, there’s too many uncertainties in terms of COVID-19, however, we’ll await the lifting of restrictions depending on when restrictions are lifted, then we hope to continue our discussions with New Zealand rugby”.

Meanwhile, the tests revisions have been made recognizing an ongoing and complex global COVID-19 picture while aiming to limit further impact.

The British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa headlines a busy July program.

Argentina, Japan, USA and Canada will now travel to the UK and Ireland, New Zealand will host tests against Fiji, and Georgia travel to South Africa.

The Samoa versus Tonga Rugby World Cup 2023 qualifier will also be hosted over two legs in New Zealand, creating a Pacific hub in the country across the July window.

RWC 2023 qualifiers will also continue in Europe and get underway in Africa and South America.

World Rugby Vice-Chairman Bernard Laporte says fans from all over the world will rejoice with this window of international rugby.

