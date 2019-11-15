Home

Tension in All Blacks camp ahead of Argentina clash

TVNZ
November 27, 2020 5:13 pm
There has been an extra edge this week as New Zealand prepares to avenge their historical loss to Los Pumas a fortnight ago. [Source: TVNZ]

All Blacks’ captain Sam Cane has admitted that the build-up to tomorrow’s shot at redemption with Argentina has been filled with tension.

Coming off two straight losses – first Australia, then Argentina – the All Blacks top brass have been subject to intense scrutiny and according to Cane, the senior members of the side have been setting the standard this week.

Cane says the mood in the All Blacks camp has reflected their previous performances and the desire to head into the summer on a high has added to the tension.

The All Blacks meets Argentina tomorrow at 8.45pm.

 

[Source: tnvz]

