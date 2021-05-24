Ten players to debut for England

Ten players are set to make their debut for the England Men’s 7s team this weekend at the Malaga 7s.

Alex Davis will lead the England Men’s 7s team into the Malaga 7s this weekend.

The 2021 Olympian and 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist will captain England for the upcoming season while Tom Bowen is set to earn his 50th cap for the side.

Head Coach Tony Roques has named a new team with a lot of young players.

Roques says it will be an exciting opportunity for this group to perform on the World Series.

Ed Coulson and Will Homer have been awarded core contract status, and join fellow contracted players Jamie Adamson, Jamie Barden, Max Clementson and Freddie Roddick.

Also named are Blake Boyland and Calum Randle. Joe Browning (Leicester Tigers) and Harlequins duo Hayden Hyde and Will Trenholm are selected for their England Sevens debuts.

Squad

Jamie Adamson

Jamie Barden

Blake Boyland

Tom Bowen

Joe Browning

Max Clementson

Ed Coulson

Alex Davis (C)

Will Homer

Hayden Hyde

Calum Randle

Freddie Roddick

Will Trenholm