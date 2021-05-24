Home

Rugby

Ten players to debut for England

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 19, 2022 5:50 am

Ten players are set to make their debut for the England Men’s 7s team this weekend at the Malaga 7s.

Alex Davis will lead the England Men’s 7s team into the Malaga 7s this weekend.

The 2021 Olympian and 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist will captain England for the upcoming season while Tom Bowen is set to earn his 50th cap for the side.

Article continues after advertisement

Head Coach Tony Roques has named a new team with a lot of young players.

Roques says it will be an exciting opportunity for this group to perform on the World Series.

Ed Coulson and Will Homer have been awarded core contract status, and join fellow contracted players Jamie Adamson, Jamie Barden, Max Clementson and Freddie Roddick.

Also named are Blake Boyland and Calum Randle. Joe Browning (Leicester Tigers) and Harlequins duo Hayden Hyde and Will Trenholm are selected for their England Sevens debuts.

Squad
Jamie Adamson
Jamie Barden
Blake Boyland
Tom Bowen
Joe Browning
Max Clementson
Ed Coulson
Alex Davis (C)
Will Homer
Hayden Hyde
Calum Randle
Freddie Roddick
Will Trenholm

