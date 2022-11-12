Telea earns All Blacks first cap

Blue winger Mark Telea [Photo Credit: Rugby Planet]

Blue winger Mark Telea is set to make his first appearance for the All Blacks tomorrow in the Healthspan Elite Northern tour clash against Scotland.

Telea will make his debut four months after initially being called up as a COVID cover during the Steinlager series.

The Samoan international will become All Black number 1207.

While 16 All Blacks have been retained from the match day 23 that played in last week’s win against Wales, some different combinations are set to be used against Scotland.

The two clashes at 2.15 am tomorrow at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.