Tela out, Volavola in

Teti Tela (left), Ben Volavola.

It’s been a frustrating week for the Fiji Airways Flying Fijians after fly-half Teti Tela lost his passport meaning he can’t travel to Europe and be part of the end of the year tour.

Head Coach Vern Cotter has called in veteran Ben Volavola to replace Tela.

Volavola was not in the initial squad announced last month but he’s back and looks set to wear the 10 jumper.

Cotter says Olympic gold medalist Sireli Maqala is also training at fly-half and is another option at first five.

The coach says Jiuta Wainiqolo is nursing an injury at the moment following his game for Toulon on the weekend.

The Flying Fijians play Scotland at 12 am on Sunday.