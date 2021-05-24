Home

Tela looking forward to playing against former team

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 12, 2022 4:50 pm
[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Fijian Drua fly-half Teti Tela is looking forward to a strong opposition line-up tonight.

The 30-year-old after a stint with the Reds since 2018 knows what to we can expect from the one of the most powerful teams in Super Rugby.

Tela will make his first start this season fresh from his 14 points in Round 3.

Article continues after advertisement

The Reds are unbeaten so far, and Tela says he is determined to break the winning streak.

“I know a fair few of them and played alongside them both at Domestic level and Brisbane competition as well as being a part of that’s Reds squad, I’ve already have a few boys who have messaged me this week to wish me all the best hut when we cross that line, it’ll be a different story”.


The Fijian Drua during one of their training sessions [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The fly-half was asked what he thinks about going against the Reds first-five James O’Connor and he had this to say.

“James O’Connor and his game obviously debut as a 17-year-old back in the day and he’s obviously a current Wallaby so definitely looking forward to the challenge, he brings a lot to their team and their attack”.

The Fijian Drua plays Queensland Reds at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia at 8.45pm today.

