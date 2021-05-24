Home

Rugby

Tela expected to lead Drua

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 6, 2022 4:38 pm
Swire Shipping Fijian Drua fly-half Teti Tela is highly likely to captain the side this week against the Brumbies. [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua fly-half Teti Tela is highly likely to captain the side this week against the Brumbies.

Head Coach Mick Byrne highlighted this during a press conference.

Byrne says Tela led the team through the second half against the Waratahs after skipper Nemani Nagusa was red-carded for a swinging arm tackle.

Article continues after advertisement

Byrne says Tela’s name is on the cards.

“Teti Tela was the captain when Nemani went off, at this stage, we’ll have to go through this week’s selection. Obviously his name will be one of the names we will talk about. We will have a look at that team and make that call.”

Apart from Nagusa, Olympic gold medalist Meli Derenalagi also took on the captaincy role in two of the Drua’s matches.

The Drua continues its preparation for another big clash on Saturday against the Brumbies at 9.45pm.

You can watch this match live on FBC Sports.

